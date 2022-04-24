Early Voting Begins Monday For May 7th City, School Board Elections, And More

The early voting period begins Monday for the May 7th elections across the Valley – ballots which include several city and school board elections, a Cameron County arena measure, and two proposed state constitutional amendments.

In Mission, former longtime mayor Norberto Salinas is trying to win back the post from Armando O’Cana. In Harlingen, 5-term Mayor Chris Boswell is fending off a challenge from Norma Sepulveda. Mayoral elections are also being held in Palmview, Palmhurst, and Elsa. In the Edcouch-Elsa school district, voters will decide on a proposed $26 million bond issue.

Elsewhere, two seats are up for election on the South Texas College Board of Trustees – Place 3 and Place 4. In Cameron County, an arena project is back on the ballot for the second time in six months.

There are also two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution – one that would provide property tax relief for elderly and disabled homeowners, and another that would raise the homestead exemption for all homeowners. The early voting period runs through May 3rd.