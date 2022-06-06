Early Voting Coming To An End For Municipal Runoff Elections

The early voting period ends Tuesday in Hidalgo County for the local municipal runoff elections needed to finish up what wasn’t decided in the May 7th elections. Voters in Mission and Palmview will choose their mayors.

In Mission, it’s between current Mayor Armando O’cana and City Councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza. Also for the Place 1 seat on the Mission City Council, Moises Iglesias is working to unseat Jessica Ortega.

In Palmview, Mayor Ric Villareal is in a runoff against former councilwoman Linda Sarabia. Runoff election day in Hidalgo County is this Saturday.

In Cameron County, early voting for the municipal runoff elections ends this Friday. There are two races of interest for the Harlingen City Commission – Place 1 between incumbent Richard Uribe and challenger Ford Kinsley, and Place 2 between Daniel Nemecio and Ernesto Cisneros.

Runoff election day in Cameron County is next Tuesday June 14th, which is also the date for the special election for Congressional District 34 – the seat vacated by Filemon Vela.