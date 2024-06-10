Early Voting Ending In 4 Area Elections

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Early voting ends Tuesday for elections in Cameron County and the city of Progreso. In Cameron County, voters are choosing in runoff elections who they want on the Appraisal District Board of Directors for Place 1 and Place 2. Bill Hudson and Alejandro Garcia are squaring off for Place 1, and Ricardo de la Garza and Ruben Martinez are facing off for Place 2.

In Progreso, residents are voting in a special election to elect a new mayor and a city council member for Place 2. The mayor’s race pits City Councilman Raul Martinez against Hugo Gamboa.

The winner will serve the remainder of the term of former mayor Gerardo Alanis, who resigned after being indicted in connection with a cocaine trafficking investigation. Election Day for both the Cameron County and Progreso races is this Saturday.