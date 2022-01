The early voting period ends Tuesday for the special election for the District 4 seat on the McAllen City Commission.

Voters are choosing among three candidates – Rodolfo Castillo, Pablo Garcia, and Javier Salazar. The winner will serve the two years remaining in the term of Tania Ramirez.

Ramirez resigned halfway into her first term to mount a run for Hidalgo County judge. Election day is this Saturday the 22nd.