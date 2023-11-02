Early Voting Ends Friday For November 7th State, City Elections

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The early voting period ends Friday for the elections next Tuesday in which voters will say “yes” or “no” to more than a dozen amendments to the Texas Constitution, as well as to several local tax ratification measures.

There are 14 proposed constitutional amendments to be decided, including the high-profile property tax relief measure which shows up as Proposition 4.

Locally, 10 school districts, including the Valley’s two largest, are holding tax ratification elections to free up additional dollars for security improvements and teacher raises.

In addition, the Weslaco and Edcouch-Elsa school districts are holding bond issue elections for school building construction and facility upgrades. And there are mayoral elections in Weslaco, Alamo, Donna, La Joya, Los Fresnos, and South Padre Island.

In Hidalgo County, you can cast your early ballot through 7 p.m., in Cameron County until 8 p.m.