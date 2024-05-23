Early Voting Ends Friday In Runoff Races From March Primary

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The weeklong early voting period ends Friday for next Tuesday’s runoff elections. Seven races from the March primary elections must still be decided. They are the contests for Cameron County sheriff and Cameron County tax-assessor collector.

Voters will also decide the Democratic nominee for state House District 37. Another runoff is for the judgeship of the 332nd District Court in Hidalgo County. Two Hidalgo County Justice of the Peace races are also on the ballot – for Precinct 4 Place 1 based in Edinburg, and for Precinct 3 Place 1 based in Mission. And voters in Starr County will choose the Republican nominee for Congressional District 28.