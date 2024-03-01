Early Voting Ends Today For Texas Primary Election

Today is your last chance to vote early for next Tuesday’s primary election. Polls are open in Hidalgo County until 7 p.m., and in Cameron County until 8 o’clock.

The presidential candidates are on the this primary ballot. In Texas, the state’s junior senator, Ted Cruz, is up for re-election and has two primary opponents.

In the Valley, only one of the three U.S. House members, District 15 Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz, has a primary challenger.

None of the state lawmakers representing Valley districts is facing opposition. But there are many local primary races including those involving district judges, sheriffs, county commissioners, justices of the peace, and constables. Again, primary election day is Tuesday March 5th.