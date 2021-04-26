Early Voting Ends Tuesday For May 1st City, School Elections

Tuesday is the end of the early voting period for the May 1st local elections. Voters are choosing city commissioners and school board members in several cities and school districts across the Rio Grande Valley.

A lot of eyes are on McAllen where five candidates are running to be the new mayor. Four city commission seats are also up for election. And there are two contested races for the McAllen school board.

In Brownsville, numerous candidates are challenging for three city commission positions. A trio of city commission seats are up for grabs in Harlingen and Pharr. Three school districts are holding school improvement bond elections – Sharyland ISD, Los Fresnos CISD, and Progreso ISD. Early voting will end at 7 p.m. in Hidalgo County and at 8 p.m.in Cameron County.