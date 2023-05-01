Early Voting Ends Tuesday For May 6th City, School District Elections

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Tuesday is your last chance to vote early in the May 6th municipal elections across the Valley. More than a dozen cities and school districts are holding city commission and school board races.

Mayoral elections are being held in seven cities in Cameron and Hidalgo counties, including in Brownsville where residents will elect a new mayor. Four candidates are vying to succeed Trey Mendez who is not running for a second term. Mayors in six other cities are being challenged as well – Pharr, San Benito, Mercedes, Penitas, Combes, and Los Indios.

In McAllen, first-term District 4 Commissioner Rodolfo Castillo is facing one challenger. For the McAllen school board, residents will choose a new trustee for Place 2 and Place 5. Incumbent trustees in Place 1 and Place 4 each face one challenger.

There are races for two seats on the Sharyland school board – for Place 1 and Place 2. In the Donna ISD, a $120 million school building bond measure has been put before voters. And in Hidalgo County, voters will say yes or no to a $195 million bond measure to pay for drainage and flood control improvements in Drainage District Number 1.

Early voting polls are open Tuesday until 7 p.m. in Hidalgo County and until 8 p.m. in Cameron County.