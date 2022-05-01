Early Voting Ends Tuesday For May 7th City , School Board Elections, And More

The early voting period ends Tuesday for this Saturday’s elections across the Valley – ballots which include several city and school board elections, and two proposed state constitutional amendments.

Mayoral elections are being held in Harlingen, Mission, Palmhurst, Palmview, Port Isabel, and Elsa. In the Edcouch-Elsa school district, voters will decide on a proposed $26 million bond issue.

Elsewhere, two seats are up for election on the South Texas College Board of Trustees – Place 3 and Place 4. In Cameron County, an arena project is back on the ballot for the second time in six months.

There are also two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution – one that would provide property tax relief for elderly and disabled homeowners, and another that would raise the homestead exemption for all homeowners.