The early voting period ends Tuesday in the runoff race for the Brownsville city commission’s At-Large A seat.

Susan Ruvalcaba and Tino Villarreal are vying for the seat that had been held by John Cowen who ran for and was elected mayor in the May 6th elections.

That night had Villarreal finishing narrowly ahead of Ruvalcaba, 43 to 41 percent in what was a 3-person race. 164 votes separated the two out of more than 7,300 cast. Runoff Election Day in Brownsville is this Saturday.