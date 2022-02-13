Early Voting Period For March Primaries Kicks Off Monday

You can vote early starting Monday in the March 1st primary elections.

Statewide, Republicans and Democrats will choose their candidates for Governor, Lieutenant Governor, and Attorney General, among other offices.

On the federal level, Valley voters will elect a new U.S. representative for congressional districts 15 and 34. In District 15, 6 Democratic candidates and 8 Republicans are vying for the seat. For District 34, 7 Democrats, including District 15 Representative Vicente Gonzalez, and 4 Republicans are running. In District 28, Henry Cuellar has 2 primary challengers, while there are 7 Republicans seeking the seat.

There are primary races for three Valley legislative seats. 4 Democrats and 4 Republicans are running for Senate District 27 to succeed the retiring Eddie Lucio Junior. 2 Democrats are running for House District 38 to replace the retiring Eddie Lucio the Third. And 3 Democrats and 2 Republicans are seeking the House District 37 seat being vacated by Alex Dominguez.

More locally, voters will elect a new Hidalgo County district attorney. And Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez is fending off 2 Democratic primary opponents, while 2 Republicans are also running.

Early voting runs through February 25th.