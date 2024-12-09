Early Voting Period Set To End For Runoff Races In Harlingen And Weslaco

Early voting ends Tuesday for several local runoff races resulting from the November 5th elections. Three of the races are for seats on the Harlingen City Commission. In District 3, Commissioner Michael Mezmar is in a runoff battle against Frank Lozano.

In District 4, incumbent Frank Morales is being challenged by Beto Pena. In District 5, Commissioner Rene Perez is up against Nikki Daniell-Alvarez. The other runoff race is in Weslaco, for one of the At-Large commission seats. Pete Garcia Jr. and Dominic Reyna are vying for the seat vacated by Greg Kerr. Runoff election day is Saturday December 14th.