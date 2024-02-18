Early Voting Period Starts Tuesday For Texas Primary Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

You can begin voting in the March primary election on Tuesday. The 11-day early voting period starts Tuesday and goes through Friday March 1st. This is your chance to help choose your party’s presidential nominee.

Texas’ junior senator Ted Cruz is up for re-election and has 2 primary challengers. Of the three U.S. House members that represent the Valley only District 15 Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is facing a primary opponent.

Numerous state and local races are on the ballot, although neither state senator nor none of the eight state House representatives in the Valley – six Democrats and two Republicans – has a primary challenger.

ther local races include those for district judge, sheriff, county commissioner, justice of the peace, and constable. Primary election day is Tuesday March 5th.