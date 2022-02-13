Early Voting Starts Monday In McAllen District 4 Runoff

Early voting begins Monday for the runoff race in the special election for the District 4 seat on the McAllen City Commission.

Pablo Garcia and Rodolfo Castillo are facing off after neither candidate got the 50 percent plus one majority needed to win on January 22nd. Garcia finished ahead of Castillo, but by just 22 votes.

The early voting period runs through February 22nd for the election on Saturday February 26th. The winner will serve the two years remaining in the term of Tania Ramirez, who resigned to run for Hidalgo County judge.