Early Voting Starts Monday In Primary Election Runoff Races

Early voting begins Monday for seven runoff races stemming from the March primary elections – three in Cameron County, three in Hidalgo County, and one for voters in Starr County.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza was forced into a runoff by Primera Police Chief Manuel Trevino. Longtime Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre is in a runoff with Eddie Garcia. In the race for state House District 37, the runoff pits Democrats Ruben Cortez Jr. and Jonathan Gracia against each other, Cortez finished on top of the 4-person field in the March 5th primary with 32 percent of the vote.

In Hidalgo County, there’s a runoff for judge of the 332nd District Court between Abiel Flores and Juan Ramon Alvarez. Flores finished just 10 votes ahead of Alvarez in the March primary vote. Two other runoff races are for justice of the peace. In Precinct 3 Place 1, current JP Sonia Trevino faces Ramon Segovia. And in Precinct 4 Place 1, incumbent Charlie Espinoza is being challenged by Rodolfo Zamorano Jr.

And in a congressional runoff, voters in Starr County will choose between Republicans Jay Furman and Lazaro Garza to decide who will face District 28 Congressman Henry Cuellar.

The early voting period runs this week. Runoff election day is next Tuesday May 28th.