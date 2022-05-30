Early Voting Starts Tuesday For June 11th Municipal Runoff Elections

The weeklong early voting period starts Tuesday for another round of runoff elections. Voters in several cities head back to the polls to finish up what wasn’t decided in the May 7th municipal elections.

In Mission, residents will choose a mayor – either incumbent Armando O’cana or City Councilwoman Norie Gonzalez Garza. Also, Place 1 City Councilwoman Jessica Ortega is facing a runoff challenge from Moises Iglesias.

In Palmview, Mayor Ric Villareal is facing off against former councilwoman Linda Sarabia. There are two runoff races for the Harlingen City Commission.

In District 1, incumbent Richard Uribe is being challenged by Ford Kinsley, and in District 2, voters will choose between Daniel Nemecio and Ernesto Cisneros to take over from Frank Puente.

Early voting will end next Tuesday June 7th. Runoff election day is Saturday June 11th.