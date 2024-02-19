Early Voting Starts Tuesday For Texas Primary Election

Polls open Tuesday morning for the start of early voting for the March 5th primary election. For the next 11 days, through Friday March 1st, you can cast your ballot at any polling place in your county.

Topping the ballot are the presidential candidates. In Texas, it’s the state’s junior senator, Ted Cruz, who is up for re-election this cycle, and he is facing two primary opponents. Of the three U.S. House members who represent the Valley, only District 15 Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz has a primary challenger.

As far as our state legislators whose districts are in the Valley, none faces a primary opponent. There are some primary races, though, in contests for district judge, sheriff, county commissioner, justice of the peace, and constable.

In Hidalgo County, early voting polls are open from 7 until 7. In Cameron County, for this first week of early voting, polls are open from 9 until 7. During the second week, they’re open from 8 til 8. You can vote on Saturday and Sunday, too, in both counties although the hours are shortened.