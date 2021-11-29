Early Voting Underway For Edinburg Mayoral Runoff Race

Early voting is underway in the runoff race to determine who’ll be the mayor of Edinburg.

Election night November 2nd ended with former city manager Ramiro Garza finishing ahead of Mayor Richard Molina in the 3-man race, but by just 37 votes, and not enough to avoid a runoff. There are runoff races also for the Place 1 and Place 2 seats on the Edinburg City Commission.

The early voting period began Monday morning and will run through Friday December 10th. Runoff election day is Tuesday December 14th.