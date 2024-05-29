Early Voting Underway For Special Election In Progreso

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Residents of Progreso can begin voting now in the special election to choose a new mayor and a city council member.

The early voting period started Wednesday in the election to replace the city’s drug-indicted former mayor Gerardo Alanis. Alanis resigned April 5th as one of the conditions of his bond to be released from jail.

Running to fill the remainder of his term are City Councilman Raul Martinez and political newcomer Hugo Gamboa. Voters will also choose a new council member for the vacant Place 2 seat. Early voting runs through June 11th. The special election is Saturday June 15th.