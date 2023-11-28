Early Voting Underway In Houston Mayor’s Race

Early voting is underway in the runoff election for mayor of Houston. The Harris County Clerk’s Office reports more than 14-thousand voters cast ballots on the first day of early voting on Monday.

State Senator John Whitmire and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee were the top contenders in last month’s election. Whitmire has been in the state Legislature for 50 years, while Jackson Lee has represented Houston in Congress since 1995.

Early voting continues through December 5th. The runoff election is Saturday, December 9th.