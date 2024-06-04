Early Voting Underway In Runoffs For 2 Cameron County Appraisal Board Seats

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

You have one more week to cast your early ballot in two races that weren’t decided in the local elections from May 4th. Both runoff races are for seats on the Appraisal District Board of Directors in Cameron County. Place 1 and Place 2 are still up for grabs – with Bill Hudson and Alejandro Garcia-Moreno squaring off for Place 1 and Ricardo de la Garza and Ruben Martinez facing off for Place 2.

In Hidalgo County, the contests for all three of the elected positions on the Appraisal District Board were decided on election night. The early voting period runs through next Tuesday. Runoff election day is Saturday June 15th.

This is the first time that some seats on county appraisal district boards in Texas are up for election. The change came with the passage of the big property tax reform bill in the last legislative session.