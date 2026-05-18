Time to vote again. The party primary run-off election begins today. Notable races include the party races for State House District 41. On the Republican side, attorney and former prosecutor Sergio J Sanchez and GOP volunteer Gary Groves are fighting for the nomination.

On the Democrat side, banker Seby Haddad and community activist Julio Salinas are vying for the Democrat nomination. At the state level, Attorney General Ken Paxton is hoping to unseat incumbent Republican Senator John Cornyn for the GOP nomination.

Democrats need to choose the state candidates for Attorney General and Lt. Governor. Early voting will continue through Friday, with Election Day scheduled for Tuesday, May 26th. Visit your county’s election website for information on voting locations.