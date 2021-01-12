Early Warning Signs Emerge For GOP After US Capitol Riots

(AP) — The Republican Party is losing voters as it’s pulled in opposite directions after the attack on Congress by Trump loyalists. On one side are GOP voters disgusted with President Donald Trump’s behavior.

Some, like former House Speaker John Boehner, say the president should leave office now. Others have even switched their registration from the party since the Jan. 6 insurrection. At the same time, Trump supporters argue the vast majority of the rank-and-file remains loyal.

The attack is deepening the schism in the party that was papered over by an uneasy truce during most of Trump’s term.