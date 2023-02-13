WORLD

Earthquake Death Toll Passes 34,000

Members of a search and rescue operation work on an area that collapsed during the earthquake in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The death toll from last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria has surpassed 34-thousand. The Syria Civil Defense volunteer organization called “White Helmets” has ended rescue operations in the rebel-controlled northwest region of the country.

An Israeli search-and-rescue group has left Turkey due to what’s described as a “significant security threat.” However, rescue efforts have also produced some success stories. This includes a ten-year-old girl being rescued after 147 hours trapped under rubble.

