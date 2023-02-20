East Palestine Residents Complain Of Symptoms Connected To Derailment

File photo: Cleanup continues in a stream in East Palestine Park in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

File photo: Cleanup continues in a stream in East Palestine Park in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (Lucy Schaly/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Residents in East Palestine, Ohio are complaining of symptoms that may be tied to a toxic train derailment.

Earlier this month, a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed in the eastern Ohio town, causing a massive fire and prompting evacuations. Members of the community were allowed to return a week later, and some say they have developed rashes, sore throats, headaches, and nausea.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine says air and water quality testing shows no signs of contaminants in East Palestine, but medical experts from the Department of Health and Human Services will be arriving next week to set up a clinic.