East Palestine Residents Hit Norfolk Southern With Class Action Lawsuit

FILE - A plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

FILE - A plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Lawsuits against Norfolk Southern are piling up following the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. The Ohio-based law firm Johnson and Johnson recently announced it filed a class-action lawsuit against the railroad on behalf of all residents within 30 miles of the derailment site.

In addition to seeking punitive damages, the suit is pushing for the creation of a fund for medical monitoring, new testing and cleaning procedures. The train that derailed earlier this month exposed the community to highly toxic chemicals.