East Texas Man Closer To Execution Despite More Calls For Clemency

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals is allowing the execution of an East Texas man this week despite forensic experts now casting doubt on the evidence that led to his conviction.

The court Friday declined to halt this Thursday’s lethal injection of Robert Roberson, who was condemned for the death of his 2-year-old daughter more than 20 years ago.

Prosecutors claim Roberson shook the girl to death. He maintains his daughter was sick and fell out of bed.

The overall theory of “shaken baby syndrome” has over the years become controversial, and experts have discounted the diagnosis in Roberson’s case.

A bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers has called for clemency for Roberson, and this week, the state House Committee on Criminal Jurisprudence will hold a hearing in an attempt to halt the execution.