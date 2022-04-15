Easter Egg Roll Returns After 2-Year, COVID-Induced Hiatus

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House on April 5, 2021, in Washington. The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning on April 18, 2022, after a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus. The Biden's will welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

FILE - President Joe Biden appears with first lady Jill Biden and the Easter Bunny on the Blue Room balcony at the White House on April 5, 2021, in Washington. The White House Easter Egg Roll is returning on April 18, 2022, after a 2-year, COVID-induced hiatus. The Biden's will welcome some 30,000 kids and their adult chaperones for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

(AP) — The White House is hoping to stir up some “egg-citement” when the Easter Egg Roll returns Monday after a two-year, coronavirus-induced hiatus. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will welcome 30,000 kids and adults for the egg roll, an egg hunt and other activities. The first lady is a teacher and calls it an “Egg-ucation Roll.” The South Lawn will be turned into a school community with educational activities. “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon, singer Ciara and actor-singer Kristin Chenoweth will participate. It’s the first Easter egg roll hosted by the Bidens. The COVID-19 pandemic led the White House to cancel the event in 2020 and 2021.