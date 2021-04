Eating Our Lunch: Biden Points To China In Development Push

President Joe Biden walks over to speak with reporters on the Ellipse on the National Mall after spending the weekend at Camp David, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP) — President Joe Biden and Democratic lawmakers are pointing to a booming, ambitious China as they push for trillions of dollars in development spending. They say China is threatening to quickly overtake the United States in global clout and capacity.

Biden and top Democrats say the drive to make the United States more competitive in the face of China’s massive infrastructure-building campaign will be a defining aspect of Biden’s administration.

Experts say China has spent more on an influence-gaining infrastructure campaign abroad than the U.S. has spent on its infrastructure at home, in recent years.