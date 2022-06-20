Economists Put Chance Of Recession At 44%

Economists are becoming more pessimistic about the nation’s economic future. A new Wall Street Journal survey reveals they put the chance of a recession over the next year at 44-percent. Soaring inflation and supply chain issues are just some of the reasons blamed for the dire outlook.

Just last week, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point in a bid to tame inflation. It was the biggest rate hike in 28 years. However, some investors fear the action could trigger a recession.