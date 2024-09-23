Edcouch City Council To Hold Special Meeting Regarding City Manager

The Edcouch City Council has scheduled a special meeting to discuss the employment status of its current city manager.

The council was set to discuss the status of City Manager Victor De La Cruz on Thursday, but three council members didn’t show up for the meeting.

De La Cruz and Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Flores were recently arrested and charged with bribery by federal investigators. Both men pled not guilty to the charges last week. The rescheduled meeting on the city manager’s employment will be held this afternoon.