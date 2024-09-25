Edcouch City Manager Fired Following Arrest On Bribery Charges

City leaders in Edcouch have fired the city manager following his arrest on federal bribery charges. The Edcouch City Council voted in favor of terminating Victor De La Cruz following a closed-door meeting Tuesday night. De La Cruz was suspended by the council following his arrest earlier this month.

Mayor Pro-Tem Rene Flores was also arrested as part of the federal bribery investigation and was not present at the meeting. The council plans to discuss filling the city manager post during its meeting on October 3rd.