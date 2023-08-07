Edcouch-Elsa ISD To Bring In ‘Guardian’ School Safety Program

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Edcouch-Elsa ISD will be the first school district in the Valley to adopt the Guardian program under the new state law requiring an armed guard at every school campus in Texas.

The district says it is turning to the Guardian program because it doesn’t have the funds to create its own police force. Interim superintendent of the Edcouch-Elsa ISD, Alda Benavides, tells the McAllen Monitor eight of the district’s security personnel will be armed.

The district’s Safety and Security Director Raul Gonzalez says they’ll also undergo specialized training for how to respond to a school shooting. The Guardian program was created under House Bill 3.