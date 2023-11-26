Edcouch Gaming Ordinance Repealed Following FBI Raid

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

The Edcouch City Council has repealed an ordinance regulating the operation of gambling establishments. The vote to repeal the less-than-year-old ordinance came about a month after an FBI raid on Edcouch City Hall reportedly as part of an investigation into bribery, money laundering, and racketeering.

The move also followed a letter from the city’s attorney warning the city could face criminal and civil liability resulting from possible illegal gambling.

The ordinance was written in accordance with guidance provided by the Greater Texas Gaming Coalition to ensure that gaming rooms would operate within state law. But in an interview with the McAllen Monitor, Edcouch City Manager Victor Hugo de la Cruz says it appears the city council was misled.

The Edcouch City Council approved its gaming ordinance about a year after neighboring Elsa passed a similar one. That ordinance, so far, remains in effect despite a federal law enforcement raid on Elsa City Hall about a week after the October 18th FBI raid in Edcouch.