Edcouch Man Arrested After Threatening Animal Control Officers

An Edcouch man is facing charges after reportedly threatening two city employees with a gun. Michael Martinez was arrested on two counts of misdemeanor deadly conduct yesterday.

Police say two city workers were trying to collect a pair of dogs that were running loose in the neighborhood of East State Highway 107 when Martinez approached, cursed at them and set the dogs free from a trap.

Martinez allegedly took a handgun from his truck and pointed it at the workers until a police officer arrived and took him into custody.