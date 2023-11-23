Edcouch Repeals Game Room Ordinance After FBI Raid

The Edcouch City Council has decided to repeal an ordinance legalizing local game rooms after an FBI raid last month. The council voted unanimously last week to repeal the ordinance after the city attorney recommended the action.

The city attorney said that allowing electronic game rooms in Edcouch opens the city to liability, including the possibility of federal money laundering charges.

The FBI raided City Hall on October 18th, seizing documents and financial records related to the city’s game room ordinance.