Edinburg Approves Funding For Downtown Revitalization Project

A long-awaited major modernization project for downtown Edinburg is coming to fruition.

The Edinburg City Council has voted to issue $23 million in certificate of obligation bonds that will fund a new events center, a parking garage, as well as a variety of downtown beautification projects. The city says the $14 million events center will serve as a downtown venue for live performances, art exhibits, and other community events. It will be part of a larger area that city officials describe as an urban oasis.

The downtown revitalization project will also include a 3-story parking garage, and $8 million worth of infrastructure, sidewalk, and lighting upgrades. Officials plan to break ground on the first phase of the project next month.