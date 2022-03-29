Edinburg-Area Man Found In Burning SUV Identified

Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say their investigation remains active into the kidnap-killing of an Edinburg-area man found inside of a burning SUV.

It was early last Friday morning when investigators say 37-year-old Teodoro Martinez was taken by force from a home near Mile 21-1/2 North and Sunflower Lane northeast of Edinburg. Moments later a couple of miles west, responding sheriff’s deputies found Martinez’s charred body inside an SUV that had been torched.

Investigators are still waiting for autopsy results to learn the exact cause of Martinez’s death. Four suspects are being sought. The motive for the killing remains unclear.