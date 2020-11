The Texas DPS is continuing to investigate the death of an Edinburg-area man who was struck by a vehicle on Thanksgiving. It happened a little after 6 Thursday evening east of Edinburg as 28-year-old Pedro Isias Mares Flores was walking across North Val Verde Road near Wisconsin Road. He was hit by an SUV that was heading south on Val Verde.

Mares Flores was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. The driver remained on the scene and no charges have been filed.