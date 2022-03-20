Edinburg-Area Man Who Acknowledged Killing His Wife Charged With Murder

A rural Edinburg man has been charged with murder in the death of his wife last week.

51-year-old Ismael Medrano was arraigned from his hospital bed and given a $1 million bond. He’s accused of killing 50-year-old Maria Elena Garza last Thursday morning in their home near Davis Road and Ashley Avenue. Hidalgo County sheriff’s officials say he then called 911 and admitted to the killing.

Responding deputies found Garza dead and Medrano with self-sustained and life-threatening wounds. Officials now say he is expected to recover from the undisclosed injuries.