An Edinburg-area woman remains behind bars after allegedly hitting a man with a car on purpose.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies, responding to a 911 call, found a man dead on the ground, detained the woman, and seized a Chevrolet Camaro with heavy damage to the front of the vehicle.

The incident took place a little before 9 a.m. Friday on the 1700 block of Clay Street east of the Edinburg city limits.