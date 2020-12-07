Edinburg Businesses To Participate In Pilot Coronavirus Testing Program

The Edinburg Chamber of Commerce is one of several in Texas taking part in a pilot program providing rapid coronavirus tests to employees of small businesses.

Under the program, the Texas Division of Emergency Management will provide the COVID-19 rapid antigen tests to local small businesses which choose to participate. The tests will then be given at the workplace to those employees who choose to get them. The aim is to get an infected employee isolated and to keep the business open.

The program is modeled after one in place at select school districts in Texas, including the Harlingen ISD, to mitigate the spread of the virus on school campuses.