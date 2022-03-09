Edinburg CISD Ending Mask Mandate

Another large Valley school district is lifting its coronavirus mask mandate. The Edinburg CISD has announced it is making face masks optional, effective immediately.

Superintendent Dr. Mario Salinas says the decision was made based on the new guidance from the CDC, as well as on a continuing decline in the spread of the coronavirus. Salinas emphasized, though, the mask mandate will be reinstated if the Valley experiences another surge in COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, Salinas says classrooms and buses will continue to be sanitized, and the district is still encouraging students and staff to keep taking coronavirus safety measures such as frequent handwashing and social distancing.