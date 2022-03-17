LOCAL

Edinburg City Council Adopts Code Of Ethics

jsalinasBy
The Edinburg City Council has decided that the same code of ethics that governs city employees also applies to them.

The council voted Tuesday to adopt an ordinance that makes elected officials and committee and board members subject to the city’s ethics policy. That policy states that officials cannot use their positions to secure privileges and must avoid conduct that shows bias.

Some council members would like to see additions to the policy, including drug testing for elected officials and new campaign finance rules.

