A longtime Edinburg city employee will be the interim Edinburg city manager. The city council has appointed City Secretary Myra Ayala to the post being vacated by Ron Garza.

Ayala has been with the city of Edinburg in several capacities for almost 25 years – the last 15 as city secretary.

Garza announced his resignation in January to take a newly-created economic development post at UTRGV. Edinburg has undertaken a nationwide search for a permanent city manager.