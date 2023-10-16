Edinburg Cop Arrested For Driving Drunk

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

An Edinburg police officer is off the force for now after being arrested for drunk driving. Patrol officer Randy De La Cruz was arrested early Monday morning by McAllen police. Where he was pulled over and other circumstances of the arrest have not been disclosed.

De La Cruz was booked on charges of driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon, and later released on bonds totaling $4,000. De La Cruz, a 4-year veteran of the Edinburg PD, has been placed on administrative leave without pay.