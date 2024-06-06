Edinburg Councilman Appeals After Judge Overturns Results Of His Re-Election

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Place 4 Edinburg City Councilman David White has filed an appeal in an attempt to reverse a judge’s ruling that overturned his victory in last November’s election.

Judge Manuel Banales ruled a week ago that illegal ballots helped White win re-election over Gerardo Lozano. Ruling in a lawsuit brought by Lozano, Banales disqualified 15 votes he determined had been illegally cast – enough to overturn White’s slim 10-vote victory.

Lozano’s legal challenge had claimed that politiqueras working for White illegally assisted voters in casting ballots, and that some voters put false addresses on their voter registrations. White, who is in his second term on the city council, denies any wrongdoing.