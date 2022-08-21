Edinburg Doctor, Employee Charged In Patient Exploitation And Medicare Fraud Scheme

An Edinburg-based doctor and an employee are to make their first federal court appearance Monday morning on charges connected to an apparent health care fraud scheme that cheated Medicare out of more than $3.5 million.

Dr. Osama Nahas who owns Crosspoint Medical Clinic, and an employee, Isabel Moreno Pruneda, were arrested Friday on charges contained in a 15-count federal indictment handed up last Tuesday.

Investigators say Dr. Nahas paid kickbacks to local adult day care companies to get information on Medicare beneficiaries. He would then perform a variety of unnecessary medical tests on patients and prescribe unneeded and unwanted medications.

Pruneda allegedly forged patient consent forms. Investigators say fraudulent claims totaling $3.5 million were then billed to Medicare. Nahas and Pruneda are charged with health care fraud, conspiring to receive illegal payments, and identity theft.