Edinburg Doctor, Employee Go To Court In Patient Exploitation And Medicare Fraud Scheme

An Edinburg-based doctor and an employee have been formerly read the health care fraud charges against them and will be back in federal court Tuesday afternoon to hear whether they’ll be granted bond.

Dr. Osama Nahas and Isabel Moreno Pruneda made their initial federal court appearance Monday on charges contained in a 15-count indictment that accuses them of cheating Medicare out of more than $3.5 million.

Investigators say Dr.Nahas, who owns Crosspoint Medical Clinic, paid kickbacks to local adult day care companies to get information on Medicare beneficiaries. He would then perform a variety of unnecessary medical tests on patients and prescribe unneeded and unwanted medications.

Pruneda allegedly forged patient consent forms. Investigators say fraudulent claims totaling $3.5 million were then billed to Medicare